US Treasury yields fall after Fed hikes rates; economic data due

Investors in the bond market will likely still be digesting Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point yesterday and announced that an additional hike was projected by year-end, while three more were penciled-in for 2019. U.S. bond yields dropped deep into the red after Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that he didn't see inflation surprising to the upside.

Coming up Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to appear at Senator Reed's Rhode Island Business Leaders Day in Washington, DC. Elsewhere, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is expected to participate in moderated Q&A session on "What You Really Need to Lead" at the third annual banking and the economy forum for minorities in banking, which takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In politics, President Donald Trump accused China of intending to interfere in November's congressional elections. He added, without providing evidence, that Beijing didn't want the Republican party to perform well. This prompted an immediate rejection from the Chinese government, which said it didn't intrude on another country's domestic matters, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, Trump criticized Canada for the slow pace of discussions concerning the overhaul of NAFTA.

In data, jobless claims, durable goods, and advanced economic indicators are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, another reading of real gross domestic product (GDP) data will be published. At 10 a.m. ET, pending home sales are due, followed by the Kansas City Fed's Manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $31 billion in seven-year notes. The size of two separate bills will also be announced — both of which are due to be auctioned next week.