Trading Nation

Why global growth is topping Wells Fargo's list of worries 

Why one Wall Street veteran sees global growth as biggest risk to bull market
Why one Wall Street veteran sees global growth as biggest risk to bull market   

If global growth doesn't pick up, the bull market will face a major hurdle, market watcher Scott Wren says.

Wren, senior global equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, ranks it as his top risk — ahead of a potential Federal Reserve policy mistake and ongoing trade tensions.

"I think really an all-out trade war is a relatively low probability. I'm more worried about: Is global growth going to slow down, stabilize, what's going to happen there?" he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

It's largely an effect of central banks around the world simultaneously ending easy money policies. Wren sees the actions possibly bleeding into the U.S. stock market because so many American companies rely on business all over the world.

"We need some help from the overseas economies to get to the earnings estimates, and the type of targets that we're looking at," he said.

Stocks to finish year lower?

Wren doesn't see much upside left this year in the stock market. He predicts the S&P 500 could end the year as much as 4 percent lower than current levels, citing a fair value-type scenario.

"Valuations are not cheap. They are not extremely stretched to the upside, but I sense we could be in the early innings, very early innings, of the chasing activity that would typically take you to the top," Wren said. "That could play out over a year or two."

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

The Fed just raised rates. Now what? Wells Fargo’s top market watcher explains
The Fed just raised rates. Now what? Wells Fargo’s top market watcher explains   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
S&P 500
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Sara Eisen

Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...