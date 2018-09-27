Why global growth is topping Wells Fargo's list of worries 

Why one Wall Street veteran sees global growth as biggest risk to bull market 18 Hours Ago | 01:34

If global growth doesn't pick up, the bull market will face a major hurdle, market watcher Scott Wren says.

Wren, senior global equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute, ranks it as his top risk — ahead of a potential Federal Reserve policy mistake and ongoing trade tensions.

"I think really an all-out trade war is a relatively low probability. I'm more worried about: Is global growth going to slow down, stabilize, what's going to happen there?" he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

It's largely an effect of central banks around the world simultaneously ending easy money policies. Wren sees the actions possibly bleeding into the U.S. stock market because so many American companies rely on business all over the world.

"We need some help from the overseas economies to get to the earnings estimates, and the type of targets that we're looking at," he said.