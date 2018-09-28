Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge: 'I will cooperate' with FBI probe of sex assault claims

A lawyer for Mark Judge, the high school buddy of embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, told CNBC that Judge "will answer any and all questions posed to him" by the FBI about serious sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

The cooperation offer came after several senators asked for Kavanaugh's final confirmation vote to be delayed until the FBI has a chance to investigate claims that he tried to rape a 15-year-old girl in the early 1980s while Judge looked on.

President Donald Trump within hours of that said, "I've ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh's file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week."

Before Trump's order, Judge's lawyer Barbara Van Gelder told CNBC in an email, "If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him."

Kavanaugh, in a statement released from the White House later, said, "Throughout this process, I've been interviewed by the FBI, I've done a number of ''background'" calls directly with the Senate, and yesterday, I answered questions under oath about every topic the Senators and their counsel asked me. I've done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate."

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for days have blasted the Republican majority for not issuing a subpoena to Judge to testify at that committee this past Thursday.

At that explosive hearing, Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist, testified that Kavanaugh had attacked her during a gathering in a private home with several high school students about 36 years ago.

He angrily denied her allegations, and accused Democrats of engaging in a conspiracy to thwart his elevation to the high court.

Judge was the only other person who Ford has said was in the room during the alleged attack, which would have occurred when he and Kavanaugh were students at Georgetown Prep, an all-boys Jesuit high school in Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C.

Ford testified that both Judge and Kavanaugh were extremely drunk and laughing as Kavanaugh grinded his body against hers on a bed, and tried to take off her clothes.

She testified that the attack only ended after Judge jumped on the bed, sending them tumbling off of it.

Democrats on the Judiciary Commitee repeatedly called for an FBI investigation that would question Judge and other people who Ford has said were at the house that day.

But Kavanaugh refused under questioning by Democrats to call for an FBI probe.

And until Friday, Republicans on the committee had likewise refused to request that the FBI reopen their background investigation of Kavanaugh.

Judge, who has admitted to abusing alcohol in high school, has said he has no memory of the incident described by Ford.