Oracle says Kurian has resigned as president three weeks after he left to take time off

Oracle said Thomas Kurian, the company's president of product development, has resigned, three weeks after announcing that he was taking an unspecified amount of time off.

"Mr. Kurian's duties and responsibilities have been reassigned to other senior executives in Oracle's development organization," the company said in a filing with the SEC on Friday. The company said he is leaving "to pursue other opportunities."

Earlier this month, Kurian told employees in an email that he was taking an extended leave and thanked his co-workers for all their work in pushing the company into cloud computing, his area of focus. But a spokesperson told CNBC at the time that, "We expect him to return soon."

Kurian joined Oracle from McKinsey in 1996 and held his most recent position since 2015. He received $35.7 million in total compensation in the the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2017.

Oracle's stock has gained 9.1 percent this year, inline with the S&P 500 but well behind shares of most big tech companies.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.