These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving

October means fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner.

It's also time for retailers to start rolling out their plans for the holiday shopping season, including when they'll be opening doors for shoppers.

Though holiday deals seem to be creeping earlier and earlier ahead of Black Friday — turning the entire week into a shopping extravaganza — many stores are staying closed on Thanksgiving to let workers spend the day with their families.

The creep from Black Friday to Thursday began in 2010, when Sears opened on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart made a similar move in 2011 and Target in 2012.

America's largest shopping mall, the Mall of America, bucked the trend and closed on Thanksgiving in 2016, after first deciding to open early for shoppers at midnight on Thanksgiving in 2012. In the years that followed, the mall opened at 8 p.m. on the holiday in 2014, and 6 p.m. in 2015.

Last year, shopping mall owner CBL Properties made a tradition for itself, opting to go dark on Thanksgiving. Many of the landlord's tenants, including TJ Maxx and H&M, had already planned to be closed that Thursday.

Phillip Dengler, co-owner of deals website BestBlackFriday.com, has for the past few years been compiling a list of retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Costco, Home Depot, Sam's Club and Nordstrom won't be open this Thanksgiving. Though they haven't announced their exact holiday hours just yet, Walmart, Target, Macy's and Kohl's will likely be open on that Thursday again this year, Dengler said.

Here is a list of retailers planning to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day, as compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Blain's Farm & Fleet

Bob's Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard's

dressbarn (majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Lowe's

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

Sam's Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

CNBC will continue to update this list as new information becomes available.