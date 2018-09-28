Watch: Senate Judiciary Committee meets on advancing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets Friday morning to discuss whether to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, only hours after dramatic testimony about a sexual assault accusation against the appeals judge concluded.

A vote was initially expected in the morning, but it is now scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Republicans hold an 11-10 majority on the panel and aim to move Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate as quickly as possible. Arizona Republican Jeff Flake, who had been undecided, announced Friday he was voting to confirm Kavanaugh.

If Republicans confirm the 53-year-old federal judge, it will help them to potentially establish a conservative majority on the top U.S. court for decades to come.

Read more about Thursday's hearing and Kavanaugh's confirmation process here.