Women are losing sleep over this retirement savings fear

When it comes to retirement savings, living too long can be a blessing or a curse.

For women, who tend to outlive men and spend years caring for family members, it's a major cause of anxiety. Those were the findings of a recent survey by the Nationwide Retirement Institute.

In February, the institute performed an online poll of 1,007 adults over age 50 with household income of at least $150,000 and 522 adults over age 50 who are or have been caregivers.

Of the participants, 71 percent of women said that they were worried about having enough money to pay for long-term care expenses.