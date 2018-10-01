Asia markets mixed amid a slowdown in China's manufacturing sector

Asia markets were mixed on Monday morning following the release of data Sunday that showed a slowdown in China's manufacturing sector.

The Nikkei 225 continued its advance to trade 0.54 percent higher while the Topix remained lower by 0.14 percent in the morning, as major automakers such as Toyota and Nissan all saw declines.

The moves in Tokyo came on the back of the release of a survey conducted by the Bank of Japan which showed business confidence among the country's big manufacturers falling for the third consecutive quarter.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, the Kospi lost its earlier gains to trade lower by 0.28 percent, despite a private survey showing factory activity expanding in September for the first time since March 2018.

Down Under, the ASX 200 slipped by 0.6 percent, with most sectors still trading in negative territory. The heavily weighted financial sector fell by 1.31 percent, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia sliding by 1.43 percent and AMP trading down by 1.72 percent.

The moves in the financial sector Down Under came on the back of an interim report by Australia's Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, which revealed instances of bribery, fraud, fee-gouging and board-level deception within the sector.

The Chinese and Hong Kong markets are closed today.