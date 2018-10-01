Canadian dairy farmers are fuming over the renegotiated trade deal with the U.S. due to concessions Ottawa made that could lead to hundreds of millions in lost revenue for producers.
The new trade deal, to be called United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, grants the U.S. an expanded 3.6 percent access to Canada's dairy market and gets rid of a controversial domestic milk pricing class Ottawa had previously defended. President Donald Trump has been critical of Canada's protectionist dairy policies, blasting them as "not fair to our farmers" and harmful to milk producers in Wisconsin and other border states.
"The announced concessions on dairy in the new USMCA deal demonstrates once again that the Canadian government is willing to sacrifice our domestic dairy production when it comes time to make a deal," said Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada, a trade group representing producers. "The government has said repeatedly that it values a strong and vibrant dairy sector — they have once again put that in jeopardy by giving away more concessions."