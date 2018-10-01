The dairy concessions also led to some calls in social media for a boycott of imported U.S. dairy products.

Some also wondered if they will even know whether the dairy products are made locally or in the U.S. Canadian dairy products are currently labeled with country of origin but sometimes in very small print.

Canada purchased nearly $636 million worth of U.S. dairy products last year, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council. Mexico was the largest single market for U.S. dairy exports in 2017, representing $1.31 billion in products, particularly cheeses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sounded a cautionary note about the new trade agreement in remarks Monday, saying that the deal "still needs to be ratified in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. But what I can say is, free trade in North America, a trading zone that accounts for more than one-fourth of the world's economy with just 7 percent of its population, is in a much more stable place than it was yesterday. We now have a path forward."

Canada uses a supply-management program to support various agricultural sectors, including dairy and cheese, and Trudeau last year said the system "works very well." Under the system, provincial dairy marketing boards have a role in establishing local prices, and the federal government helps monitor national production and demand and coordinates policies with provincial boards and sets production quotas.

"Dairy is a heavily regulated industry and highly dependent on quotas," said Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington.