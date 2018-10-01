Netflix is sued by EasyJet founder over TV series 'Easy'

EasyGroup, the company behind the EasyJet airline, is suing Netflix over its "Easy" comedy series, saying that use of the name breaches its European trademarks.

The series, directed by Joe Swanberg, follows a variety of couples in Chicago exploring sex and romance, with stars including actors Orlando Bloom and Emily Ratajkowski.

In a statement emailed to CNBC, EasyGroup founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou called Netflix "arrogant" and claimed the company had not checked the legal rights to the name outside the U.S.

"When Joe Swanberg came up with the name 'Easy' for his new TV series a couple of years ago they should have checked with their European lawyers before using it. We own the European trademark in the word 'easy' and another 1,000 trademarks with easy as a prefix and we can't allow people to use it now as a brand name."