A pro-Trump nonprofit organization decided on Monday to continue backing Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to become the next Supreme Court justice, despite a renewed background investigation by the FBI.

America First Policies, a group that has supported President Donald Trump throughout his first term in office, agreed to maintain a TV spot backing Kavanaugh that is airing on Fox News Channel.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, three of whom came forward publicly. He denies the allegations.

According to America First's spokeswoman, the organization is spending $300,000 to keep the ad running nationwide on Fox News for the next four days. In total, America First has spent just under $2 million through its advocacy campaign backing Kavanaugh.

What happens after the following four days remains unclear.

"We have not made any additional decisions at this time," the spokeswoman said.

The FBI investigation is expected to wrap up by the end of the week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared Monday that the Senate will hold a vote for Kavanaugh this week.

Trump directed the FBI on Friday to look into the claims being made against Kavanaugh after he passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 11-10.