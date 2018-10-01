Stitch Fix shares crater as revenue, active clients miss estimates

Stitch Fix shares tanked after the bell on Monday as the number of active users of its online personal styling service fell short of estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Its stock tumbled more than 21 percent on the news, following a huge runup so far this year. As of Monday's market close, Stitch Fix shares have climbed more than 70 percent in 2018. The online styling service just went public last November.

While its quarterly revenue missed analysts' expectations, earnings came out on top. Stitch Fix said net income for the period ended July 28 was $18.2 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4.5 million, or losses of 18 cents a share, one year ago. Analysts were calling for earnings per share of 4 cents, based on a survey by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue climbed 23 percent from the same period last year to $318.3 million, short of the $319 million that analysts were expecting. Stitch Fix had been calling for sales to fall within a range of $310 million to $320 million.

Stitch Fix said active clients grew 25 percent from a year ago to 2.7 million by the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, while analysts were calling for 2.81 million, according to StreetAccount.

Stitch Fix also on Monday announced its expansion into the U.K., which is expected to happen by the end of next year.

"We believe our ability to create a uniquely personalized shopping experience is something that will resonate with consumers and brands outside of the U.S.," CEO Katrina Lake said in a statement.

In the previous quarter, the company announced it would be rolling out a version of its online styling service for kids. The company has been looking for ways to diversify its sources of revenue while managing investments. The company has also started to scale its men's and plus-size businesses but has said those divisions still have lower gross margins than women's.

Stitch Fix is calling for sales of $354 million to $360 million in the first quarter and $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion for the full year. Analysts have been calling for sales of $359.2 million for the current quarter and $1.48 billion for fiscal 2019.

Stitch Fix has a market cap of roughly $4.4 billion.