Stocks making the biggest move premarket: GE, PFE, CALM, TSLA, CBS & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

General Electric — GE removed John Flannery as CEO and installed Lawrence Culp as his successor and chairman. GE also said it will take a $23 billion non-cash charge for its power business, adding that it "will fall short of previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and EPS for 2018."

Pfizer – CEO Ian Read will step down at the end of the year and become executive chairman. Chief operating officer Albert Bourla will reportedly succeed Read as CEO on January 1.

Cal-Maine Foods – The egg producer reported quarterly profit of 26 cents per share, short of the 49 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also missed Street forecasts, and the company also lowered its dividend. The company said increases in market supply could create pricing pressure, and that grain prices have been volatile due to recently imposed tariffs.

Tesla – Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Musk's August tweets about possibly taking the automaker private. Musk and Tesla will each pay $20 million, and Musk will be allowed to remain as CEO but be required to relinquish the chairman's job. Tesla is also required to bring in two independent directors.

Comcast – In an SEC filing, the NBCUniversal and CNBC parent said it intended to pause its common stock repurchase program during 2019 in order to accelerate the reduction of debt it will incur in its purchase of British broadcaster Sky.

CBS – CBS faces separate investigations by New York City and New York State officials over sexual harassment allegations against former CEO Leslie Moonves, according to a regulatory filing by the media company.

Facebook – The European Union could fine Facebook as much as $1.63 billion over a data breach that was announced on Friday. That could happen if regulators find that a new EU privacy law was violated.

Unilever – Unilever CEO Paul Polman issued a letter to employees defending the proposal to simplify the consumer products company's operation and eliminate its dual-headquarters structure. The letter was published in an SEC filing.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – The restaurant chain's stock was downgraded to "underperform" from "perform" at Oppenheimer, which thinks the Street is too optimistic about Chipotle's earnings trajectory.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit announced new features for Google Maps, aimed at people whose commutes involve both driving and public transit. The changes will also make Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music available within Google Maps.

Honeywell – Honeywell announced a deal to buy German warehouse automation firm Transnorm for $492.8 million.

Fiat Chrysler — CEO Mike Manley is expected to announce a new management structure for the automaker today, designed to keep Fiat Chrysler independent and to advance its development of self-driving and electric vehicles.

Praxair – Praxair's proposed merger with rival industrial gas maker Linde received approval from China regulators. That leaves approvals from the U.S. and South Korea still to be issued.

Alibaba – Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma has given up ownership of the entities that control the China e-commerce giant's business licenses in that country. In an SEC filing, Alibaba said the move was made to reduce the administrative burden on Ma.

Oracle – Oracle president of product development Thomas Kurian is leaving the business software giant, several weeks after taking a leave of absence. Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd had said during a September 17 conference call that Kurian was expected to return.

Intel – Intel was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Barclays, which cites increased competition and declining free cash flow for the chip maker.

General Motors – GM's joint venture in China will recall more than 3.3 million vehicles because of a suspension system defect.

—CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.