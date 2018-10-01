Is it right to hold a man accountable for a crime from more than three decades ago that he does not remember committing?

That, roughly speaking, is the question before eight justices of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, as they prepare to hear oral arguments in the case of Madison v. Alabama, No. 17-7505.

Vernon Madison shot a police officer twice in the head in 1985, and has spent more than 30 years since then on death row. Now in his late sixties, Madison is legally blind and slurs his speech. Following several strokes and a diagnosis with vascular dementia, his memory loss is so severe that he "does not believe that he ever killed anybody," according to a doctor who assessed him.

While the court has handed down rulings limiting the death penalty before, it has never addressed whether the 8th Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment bars the killing of somebody who simply can't recall.

In the first death penalty case of the term, the Supreme Court will address the role of memory in capital punishment for the first time in its history. And it will do so just as questions of memory, guilt and innocence have thrust the institution, which often seeks to avoid the glare of partisan politics, uneasily into the spotlight.

As the nation remains gripped by the competing narratives of Brett Kavanaugh, a nominee to the high court, and Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist who says he sexually assaulted her at a high school gathering in 1982, new attention has been placed on the reliability of both of their memories, as well as Kavanaugh's drinking habits at the time the incident allegedly happened.

"One idea here is that he simply was drinking more than he was saying over this time period and that he didn't remember what happened," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told CNN over the weekend.

It's a theory that has been repeated with increasing frequency since an emotional hearing Thursday, in which Kavanaugh vehemently declared himself innocent of the charge, while Ford said she was "100 percent sure" Kavanaugh assaulted her.

The role of memory was dramatically encapsulated in a line Ford delivered after Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., asked her to name her strongest recollection of the incident. Her response drew increased attention to an obscure region of the brain.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense," she said, describing Kavanaugh and another boy laughing at her while, she said, Kavanaugh drunkenly pinned her to a bed and attempted to remove her swimsuit.

The hippocampus is negatively impacted by heavy drinking as well as vascular dementia.