Tesla made a record 80,000 vehicles last quarter, report says

Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the third quarter, said a report in electric vehicle blog Electrek, which cited unnamed sources.

The report said Tesla made about 80,000 cars in the last three months, which would be nearly as much as it produced in the previous two quarters combined.

That number includes 53,000 Model 3 sedans, squarely within Tesla's goal of producing between 50,000 and 55,000 Model 3's during the quarter. The Model 3 is Tesla's mid-size electric sedan, and the car that is meant to turn Tesla into a mass manufacturer of electric vehicles.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment. The automaker is expected to release production and delivery numbers this week.

CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly said he expects the company to be profitable in the third quarter. Tesla has had only two profitable quarters since it went public in 2010.

Musk recently reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over charges of fraud resulting from comments he made about taking Tesla private. Under the terms of the settlement, Musk and Tesla will pay fines of $20 million each, and Musk will step down for at least three years as chairman.

Read the full report at Electrek.