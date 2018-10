As a new quarter for trading kicks off, news emerged that Canada and the U.S. had secured a trade deal to replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The accord is expected to be named the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or "USMCA" for short, according to a senior official from the U.S. administration.

The agreement is expected to deliver more market access to dairy farmers in the U.S., while Canada has agreed to a negotiation that effectively caps automobile exports, to the States. Both nations, along with Mexico – which agreed to a deal earlier this year – are expected to sign the agreement by the end of next month. It would then be passed to Congress for submission.

Data due Monday includes manufacturing purchasing managers' index figures at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by ISM manufacturing data and construction spending, both due at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bill, due to be auctioned Tuesday, will also be announced.