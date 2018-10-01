Watch: Trump gives remarks on new trade deal with Canada and Mexico

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will make his first public statement Monday about the new trade agreement struck between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, the White House said.

Trump, who has already taken a victory lap about the deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement on Twitter, will deliver his remarks on the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) in the White House's Rose Garden, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet Monday morning.

The Trump administration had reached a preliminary deal with Mexico a month earlier, while negotiations continued with Canada about the terms of the successor to NAFTA. Trump had repeatedly threatened to forge ahead with the new deal without Canada if a favorable agreement could not be reached.

Trump administration officials have said the USMCA will change the rules between the three countries regarding the origins of autos, and give U.S. dairy farmers increased market access to Canada's highly protected dairy sector.