Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and Canada forged a last-gasp deal on Sunday to revamp NAFTA as a trilateral pact with Mexico. The accord rescued a $1.2 trillion open-trade zone that had been about to collapse after almost quarter of a century.

In Asia, cautious views on the global economy appeared to hamper risk appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell 1 percent after a steady start to the session.

China's financial markets are closed this trading week, as the country observes a national holiday.

Back in Europe, investors continued to monitor corporate earnings, with Britain's Ferguson scheduled to release full-year results on Tuesday.