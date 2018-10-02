FBI does not plan to interview Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford

The FBI does not plan to interview Christine Blasey Ford, the first of three women who last month publicly accused embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, according to NBC News.

However, the FBI on Tuesday completed the second day of an interview with Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge, whom Ford has said was in the room when the then-17-year-old Kavanaugh allegedly tried to rape her when she was 15 years old.

Judge previously has said he has no memory of such an incident. Kavanaugh has strongly denied Ford's claims as well as those by two other women.

A source told NBC News that the White House, which has set the parameters for a re-opened background check into Kavanaugh, felt that Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday made an interview with the FBI unnecessary.

Ford's lawyers have repeatedly reached out to the FBI to offer an interview with her. Ford's legal team declined to comment on NBC News's report that the FBI as of now will not interview the 51-year-old research psychologist.

President Donald Trump on Monday had said: "I imagine they're going to interview two women," Ford and another Kavanaugh accuser, Deborah Ramirez. And Trump added, "It wouldn't bother me at all" if they also interviewed a third accuser, Julie Swetnick.

Later Monday, the White House authorized the FBI to expand its probe beyond "by interviewing anyone it deems necessary as long as the review is finished by the end of the week."

The FBI interviewed Ramirez on Sunday, two days after the White House ordered the White House to reopen its background check of Kavanaugh. Ramirez says that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken party at Yale College.

Before the White House instructed the FBI to expand its probe, the agency had been told by the White House to interview just four witnesses, one of whom was Ramirez.

The other three were Judge, Leland Keyser, and Patrick Smyth, the three other people Ford had said were at a small gathering in a private house in suburban Maryland in the early 1980s at which she said Kavanaugh allegedly attacked her.

Smyth's lawyer, Eric Bruce, said in a prepared statement Monday: "Smyth has fully cooperated with the FBI investigation in this matter."

"He truthfully answered every question the FBI asked him and, consistent with the information he previously provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated that he has no knowledge of the small party or gathering described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford nor does he have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh," Bruce said.

Keyser spoke with the FBI on Saturday, according to her lawyer, Howard Walsh.

Walsh previously told investigators for Republicans on the Judiciary Committee that Keyser "has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford."

The third accuser, Swetnick, told NBC News in an interview aired Monday that Kavanaugh, at parties in the early 1980s, "was very aggressive — very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk. I saw him — go up to girls and paw on them ... get a little too handsy, touching them in private parts."

Swetnick's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has said has offered the FBI the opportunity to interview her, but received no response.

Kavanaugh has likened Swetnick's accusation to "The Twilight Zone."

