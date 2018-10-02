NAFTA 2.0 will 'definitely' become a pivotal presidential election issue

Changes in the new NAFTA mostly apply to Mexico: Economist 4 Hours Ago | 02:42

A six-year review clause in the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will "definitely" become a hot-button election issue over the coming years, a market expert told CNBC on Tuesday.

The U.S. and Canada forged a last-gasp deal to salvage NAFTA over the weekend, following more than a year of tense trilateral negotiations.

Until recently, Canada appeared to be on the brink of being excluded from a final agreement, but talks on Sunday eventually culminated in all three countries signing up to the new United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) accord.

One key takeaway from the USMCA deal is a clause that stipulates the agreement must be reviewed every six years. That's because many analysts believe this process is likely to inject an additional dose of uncertainty for global investors.

When asked whether the six-year review clause could become a touchstone election issue over the coming years, Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, replied: "Definitely."

"(President) Donald Trump could still be president in six years' time and that could hold some investment back," Brown told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, before adding: "(A six-year review) becomes more of a sticking point because politicians have to actively put their support behind it."