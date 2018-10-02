Sales of Chevy's electric car, the Bolt, tank 41 percent during the third quarter

Sales of Chevrolet's electric car, the Bolt, are tanking.

Bolt sales plunged 41 percent during the third quarter from the same time last year and are down 17 percent since the beginning of the year, General Motors said Tuesday.

Billed as a compact crossover, the Bolt has been meant to be GM's foray into electric vehicles, and the car has been touted as a potential rival to cars such as the Tesla Model 3, the Nissan Leaf, and others. Its base model lists at a starting price of $37,495.

Sales of several models across GM's brands saw declines in the quarter, while others saw gains.

GM's total sales are down 11 percent over the same quarter last year and 1.2 percent year-to-date. Chevrolet saw a year-over-year decline of overall decline of 11.4 percent, GMC saw a decline of 11.3 percent, Cadillac lost 10.7 percent and Buick lost 7.3 percent.

General Motors was not immediately available for comment.