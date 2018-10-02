These tea party House Republicans face tough challenges from big spending Democrats

This coastal southern California district, one of the tightest races in the country, pits incumbent Republican Dana Rohrabacher against Democrat Harley Rouda, a lawyer and real estate businessman.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, the race is a dead heat, with both Rouda and Rohrabacher drawing 45 percent of the vote.

An affluent patch in Southern California, the 48th District has been a traditional Republican strong hold. The GOP holds a 10-point advantage in voter registrations. But Hillary Clinton won the district by two points.

The most recent data shows that political action committees have spent a scant $150,000 each. But Rouda has plowed some $1.2 million of his own money into the race while most of Rohrabacher's $1.7 million has come from large individual donations.

Rouda was endorsed by both progressive groups and the mainstream DCCC in a contested primary. Rohrabacher voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but voted against the tax reform bill.