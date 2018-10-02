President Donald Trump committed "instances of outright fraud" as he helped his parents dodge taxes and boost the money he got from them, according to a detailed New York Times investigation published Tuesday.

The president received today's equivalent of $413 million from the real estate holdings of his father, Fred Trump, the newspaper reported, citing a "vast trove of confidential tax returns and financial records." The findings contrast with the story Trump has always told about himself – that he built up wealth and success after only getting a small loan from his father.

Trump and his siblings in part "set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents," according to the Times. The article notes that tax experts say the president would be unlikely to face criminal charges related to the conduct because of how much time has passed since much of it took place in the 1990s.