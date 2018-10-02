Politics

UK prime minister gets a Brexit boost, but a big rival is waiting in the wings

  • U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's allies are rallying around her as criticism mounts of her Brexit strategy.
  • But the big event at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday will be the appearance of May's rival, and contender for leadership of the party and the nation, Boris Johnson.
  • The former foreign secretary is due to address party delegates at a fringe event at the conference in Birmingham, England.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's allies are rallying around her as criticism mounts of her Brexit strategy.

But the big event at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday will be the appearance of May's rival, and contender for leadership of the party and the nation, Boris Johnson.

The former foreign secretary is due to address party delegates at a fringe event at the conference in Birmingham, England, just after lunchtime local time. His speech will be closely followed for signs that he is preparing to launch a leadership bid.

Johnson, an influential and outspoken lawmaker, resigned from his foreign secretary post in July, saying that May's Brexit strategy would lead the U.K. to have "the status of a colony."

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting on July 3, 2018 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting on July 3, 2018 in London, England.

Since then, he has repeatedly criticized May's Brexit plan, that seeks close regulatory alignment with the European Union after Brexit, calling it "deranged" earlier this week. Despite being out of the Cabinet, Johnson has remained one of the main figureheads calling for a "hard" Brexit and there is widespread speculation he's waiting in the wings to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

Johnson refused to rule out whether he would launch a leadership bid when asked on the subject last week. However, he has laid the groundwork for a contest, setting out his alternative plans for Brexit in a 4,500-word essay published last week in The Daily Telegraph newspaper, in which he proposed a "Super Canada" free trade deal. Put simply, he advocated an enhanced free trade deal with the EU, like Canada has, with zero tariffs on goods and services.

Several key figures in the party have rebuffed his Brexit plan, however, and there are those that don't want Johnson to steal the limelight.

"Inevitably, there's always going to be people looking for the next generation, the next leader, and I think most of us are very, very clear that there's not going to be a leadership contest any time soon," pro-EU, Conservative lawmaker Nicky Morgan told CNBC on Tuesday. "It would be very damaging for the party," she said.

UK Chair of Treasury Committee: No leadership contest anytime soon
UK Chair of Treasury Committee: No leadership contest anytime soon   

"Boris' essay (in the Telegraph) is there and it's being talked about, but what I think is remarkable is how people have been very dismissive of him, which is not good in other ways. You don't want Conservatives all busy criticizing each other. I don't want to spend the week talking about Boris," Morgan added.

Rallying round

Under fire at home and abroad, May's position has looked more vulnerable than ever as she entered this year's Tory party conference. But a handful of key ministers have rallied around her.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove told CNBC on Monday that he was confident that May could strike a deal with the EU and avoid the dreaded, at least for markets, "no-deal" scenario.

"I think what there is is a calm steady hand on the tiller — we're steering our way out of the EU and becoming global Britain. One of the critical things about that is making sure that we get behind the proposition the prime minister has put forward, one which honors the referendum result and also for Europe ensures there is tariff-free access to the U.K. market," he told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick in Birmingham. "I think that's a good deal on the table."

UK environment secretary: Confident that the PM will get the best possible deal
UK environment secretary: Confident that the PM will get the best possible deal   

Just because May is receiving some much-needed support doesn't mean her Brexit strategy, known as the 'Chequers plan,' will survive.

Peter Bone, a Conservative lawmaker and Brexit campaigner, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick Tuesday that May's plan is "dead."

"It was dead when it was uttered really and once the EU rejected it, it was dead (too) and, of course, it's not supported by at least a third of the Conservative party because it doesn't deliver Brexit."

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...