A celebrity controversy could actually be good for brand sponsors — here's why

The Colin Kaepernick-narrated advertising campaign for Nike drew record likes on social media, got more than $160 million worth of exposure on TV, radio and digital media, spawned a ton of spoofs and created a surge in Nike's online sales in the days after the commercial was released.

And new research suggests that, as Nike has seen, choosing a controversial celebrity to front a brand could be beneficial, even if it is risky.

Celebrity research firm Spotted carried out a study with 1,000 people in the U.S. in September, asking them to score famous names for more than 200 attributes including "influential," "outspoken," "role model" and "charming." It then compared their scores with those of around 20,000 celebrities globally.