Asia markets were set for a cautious open on Wednesday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's record high overnight on Wall Street.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 24,265, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 24,220. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 24,270.62.

In Australia, the SPI futures contract was at 6,126.0 compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,126.2.

Markets in China and South Korea are closed for a public holiday.