The coffee chain that Coke is buying just had an avocado-bashing ad banned

A commercial for U.K. coffee chain Costa has been banned for suggesting that bacon sandwiches and egg muffins are better breakfast choices than an avocado.

Costa, which is to be bought by Coca-Cola in a $5.1 billion deal, ran a radio ad promoting a sandwich and coffee deal that stated: "Oh, there's a great deal on ripen at home avocados. Sure, they'll be hard as rock for the first 18 days, three hours and 20 minutes, then they'll be ready to eat, for about 10 minutes, then they'll go off.

"For a better deal, head to Costa Coffee and grab a delicious, piping hot bacon roll or egg muffin for just £2 ($2.60) when you buy any medio or massimo hot drink or flat white before 11 a.m."

But after two people complained to U.K. body the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), it ruled that the ad must not be broadcast again because it "discouraged the selection of fresh fruit" and was in breach of a rule stating advertisers must not "disparage good dietary practice."

The ad was originally broadcast in June, and future ads must not encourage poor nutritional habits, the ASA told Costa.