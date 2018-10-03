Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: The sweet spot for buying shares of Clorox

Clorox Co.: "Clorox was down $5 today because interest rates went up. As interest rates keep going up, this stock will go down. It's one for one. That means when it gets to $140, buy, buy, buy!"

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.: "I have been behind this stock, literally, for $3 and a half and now I am starting to cool. I did not like the Pandora acquisition. You've got Tencent, you've got Spotify and now you have XM. No. It's too competitive for me. I'm now saying don't buy – that's a major change for me."

New Relic Inc.: "This stock's ridiculous. It's come down. Remember, it's up 54 percent for the year, but it has come down mightily, and I've got to tell you, I'm getting real interested in [CEO] Lew Cirne's company. I think the stock in the $80s is a buy."

AbbVie Inc.: "I'm worried about ABBV. Why? Because there's a competitive product that's a biosimilar put out by [Johnson & Johnson]. I think that it may be time in this spike – and I think AbbVie spikes to $100 – to do a little schnitzel. I'm getting concerned. By the way, I'm telling club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com that JNJ is right here."

Shotspotter Inc.: "We did a piece on it. We kind of liked it. It detects gunfire shots. We kind of think it's a pretty good situation."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

