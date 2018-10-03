How Congress can clean up our 'toxic' budget process and end the 'annual showdown'

"This broken budget process, coupled with the federal government's spending problem, is exactly why people don't trust the government to use their hard-earned dollars responsibly. "

To start tackling our spending problem, we should prevent unauthorized spending so that taxpayer dollars are only spent on programs that are working and properly scrutinized. I have a proposal, the Unauthorized Spending Accountability (USA) Act that prevents spending on programs that have not received sufficient oversight or authorization. It will allow us to do our job of reviewing, rethinking, and possibly eliminating government programs that are currently running on autopilot.

But we can't fix a spending problem without knowing how much we're actually spending. In order to get a more accurate picture, we should institute zero-base budgeting-- a budget process that looks at what is needed for the upcoming period, regardless of whether the budget is higher or lower than the previous years.

Next, implementing regulatory budgeting would provide an accurate count of how much a regulation will cost the economy. If we account for how much we will extract in taxes, we should also track compliance costs of red tape. Finally, it is a commonsense approach to enforce the debt limit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) instead of a fixed dollar amount. Put another way, we need to measure our debt against how much our economy produces.

Separate from fixing the spending problem, but just as crucial, is getting the budget to run on time. While the Budget Act establishes deadlines for Congress and the administration, Congress rarely meets these deadlines. To stop Congress from lurching from crisis to crisis, we should move to biennial budgeting and a calendar-year budget cycle. This will allow more time to assess programs and provide necessary, effective oversight.

The U.S. Senate is also a roadblock to passing responsible government funding. It's time for the Senate to consider a simple majority, rather than the 60-vote threshold, on must-pass spending bills. Unfortunately, the Senate's outdated rules empower a small minority of senators to obstruct the will of the American people by holding must-pass measures hostage over partisan politics.

We saw this when the Republican-controlled House passed all 12 appropriation bills last year with conservative policies included. Unsurprisingly, Senate Democrats blocked them all. As a result, we passed multiple continuing resolutions, endured a government shutdown for nearly three days and temporarily agreed to lift spending limits in order to pass funding through the House and Senate. We can avoid this in the future by changing the Senate's vote threshold.