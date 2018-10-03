Microsoft releases an update to Windows 10, here's how to get it 

Microsoft's new Windows 10 October 2018 update has lots of features, including a new dark mode for Explorer and a much easier way to snap screenshots. The biggest may be that Windows 10 now ties in to your smartphone more than ever before.

A new "Your Phone" application works with Android phones and lets you see all of the new texts you've received and photos you've captured, right in Windows 10. You can also respond to text messages right from your computer — a feature that has long been offered by Apple for Mac and iPhone users.

If you want the update now, here's how to get it.

Open the Start menu on the bottom left of the screen.

Type "check for updates" in the search box.

Choose the result "check for updates" that appears on the right-hand side.

Your computer will begin to download the October 2018 update to Windows 10. It might take a bit of time and will require a restart, but then you should be good to go.

Microsoft has a walk-through video if you need some extra help along the way.