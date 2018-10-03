Mike Bloomberg to host fundraiser for Democrat Phil Bredesen in tight Tennessee Senate race

Billionaire and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg will host a fundraiser for Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, CNBC has learned.

Bloomberg's involvement is likely to increase scrutiny on one of the tightest races in the midterm elections, as Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor, aims to flip a Republican-held seat representing a state Donald Trump won easily in 2016.

The event is being billed to financiers as an opportunity to "join Mike Bloomberg for an evening in support of Governor Phil Bredesen" on Oct. 9, according to the invitation. A person who plans to attend the event said Bloomberg will host the fundraiser at his home in Manhattan.

Donors are being asked to contribute up to $2,700 to Bredesen's Senate campaign in order to attend.

Representatives for Bredesen, Bloomberg and Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn did not return requests for comment.