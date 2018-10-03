Thai winery signs long-term deal for rooftop solar power

Singapore-headquartered Cleantech Solar has entered into a 20-year rooftop solar power purchase agreement with a winery in Thailand.

Under the agreement, Cleantech Solar will install a 1-megawatt (MW) peak, on-site, rooftop system for the Siam Winery, which was set up in 1986.

Its winery is located in Samut Sakhon province, an hour south of Bangkok, while its Hua Hin Hills vineyard is 2.5 hours south of the capital.

Cleantech Solar said the system would generate around 26,556 MW hours of clean energy over its lifetime. This will help the winery avoid 15,100 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, it added.



Siam Winery's Archie Gracie said that, through its partnership with Cleantech Solar, the business hoped to both reduce its carbon footprint and "drive the adoption of clean solar energy in businesses across Thailand."



Cleantech Solar owns and operates more than 120 solar power plants throughout India and Southeast Asia. Raju Shukla, the firm's founder and executive chairman, added that the business looked forward to a "meaningful partnership with Siam Winery to achieve their sustainability goals."