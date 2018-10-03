Your first trade for Wednesday, Oct 3

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Motors

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alphabet

Dan Nathan was a seller of the S&P Retail ETF

Guy Adami was a buyer of Xilinx

Trader disclosure: On October 2, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, OGI, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. CGC, ACBFF, APH, TRSSF, ITUF, ORGIF, CNTFF, MPX, TGOD, MJNE, Tim is on the advisory board of Tikun Olam, The Green Organic Dutchman, CCTV Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, TLRY, CRON, APH. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GE calls, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, URL, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GE calls, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Karen bought GE calls. Karen's Firm bought GE calls. Dan is long XLF OCT put spread. Long SMH Nov put spread. Long INTC sept nov call spread. Long EA Nov risk reversal. Long Box Jan risk reversal.