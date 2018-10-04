Beef recalled due to possible salmonella contamination 

JBS Tolleson is recalling over 6.5 million pounds of raw beef that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The raw beef was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 and sold under the brands Cedar River Farms, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms, JBS and Showcase/Walmart.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some products may be in consumers' freezers. Customers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Consumers of affected brands may contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333 with questions.