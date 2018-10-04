Blake Mycoskie started his shoe business Toms by accident.

Traveling to Argentina to learn polo in 2006, he met some women in a bar who were in the country to donate shoes to children and he offered to help distribute them. When he returned to the polo ranch, his teacher Alejo Nitti asked him a fundamental question: "Who's going to give them the next pair?" Kids' feet grow fast. "What (do) we have to do to continue doing this?" Nitti said, speaking to "The Brave Ones."

"I recognized in that question that was the problem with this kind of nonprofit charitable giving model, at least… these women had to spend weeks getting enough shoes that would last these kids for a few months," Mycoskie told "The Brave Ones."

Then he had an idea. "What if I sold these really cool shoes that I had only seen in Argentina to my friends back in California, and every time I sold a pair, I would also make another pair to give to one of these kids? It just seemed like the simplest idea in the world," he said.