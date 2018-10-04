Brazil election: All you need to know ahead of the vote

Brazil's upcoming presidential election is widely expected to be its most polarized vote since returning to democracy three decades ago.

The country's most popular politician is in jail, while the current frontrunner is recovering from a near-fatal stabbing.

Voters in Latin America's largest economy have witnessed an unprecedented corruption scandal in the run-up to Sunday's vote, with a record number of Brazil's political representatives facing criminal cases.

The scandal has exacerbated widespread distrust among the Brazilian electorate, with just days to go before what many consider to be the most important vote in the country's history.

CNBC takes a look at all you need to know ahead of the first-round ballot on Sunday.