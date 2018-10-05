Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Watch out—momentum stocks are out of favor right now

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Crispr Therapeutics AG: "Here's the problem: that's a momentum stock, and right now, momentum is out of favor so I cannot necessarily recommend that Crispr is the place to be."

Camping World Holdings: "I think it trades with Thor, frankly, whether it should or not, and Thor hit another 52-week low today, so I am going to say not yet, not yet, not yet."

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: "No, man. If you're going to do that, you want to go high end. I want you [in] Amgen, which my charitable trust owns. Amgen's got this drug, Aimovig, which is taking the world by storm. It's an anti-migraine drug. Amgen is the one you want."

Avangrid Inc.: "All the utility stocks are going down. The two I'm recommending are Dominion now that it's finishing up the South Carolina situation, but more importantly, AEP."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Amgen.

