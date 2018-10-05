David Einhorn dumps Apple on fear of 'Chinese retaliation against America's trade policies'

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sold its remaining shares of Apple due to its heightened valuation and his growing fear of Chinese retaliation in response to U.S. tariffs, according to the billionaire's third quarter letter to investors.

"We ultimately sold because our differentiated thesis from 2011 has become consensus," Einhorn said. "We are somewhat worried about Chinese retaliation against America's trade policies."

Greenlight cut its stake in Apple by 77 percent in the previous quarter, or 486,000. Einhorn's firm sold the remaining Apple stock on Aug. 31 at $228 a share, the letter said, offloading about $40 million.

Since Greenlight's first purchase of Apple in May 2010, the firm said its investment earned clients over $1 billion.

Apple shares skidded after his announcement, down 2 percent.

Greenlight's painful year did not slow in the third quarter, which saw the firm lose an additional 9.1 percent – bringing Greenlight's total losses for the year to 25.7 percent, the letter said.

Einhorn pointed to the firm's bet on Apple in 2013, when the stock was dragging on Greenlight's portfolio, as reminiscent of Greenlight's situation this year.

"It basically feels the same today – but now the market appears to be rejecting our entire strategy of value investing," Einhorn said. "Just like with [Apple] in 2013, few agree with us on most of our positions."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.