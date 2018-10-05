Democrats' advantage in recent polls may not bring the 'blue wave' they're hoping for

Polls this year show that Democratic voters have become "energized" enough to swing control of at least one branch of Congress in the coming midterm election.

But data from past midterm "waves" suggest that Democrats could be headed for a disappointing November.

There's plenty of reason for Democrats to be encouraged. To win back control of the House next month, they'll have to pick up a net gain of 23 seats. More than twice that number of districts are considered "tossups" by the major political pundits.

Polls consistently show that voters overall would prefer to see the Democrats prevail in the congressional elections next month. Pollsters call this the "generic congressional" question. They don't ask you about specific candidates, just which party you would prefer to see control Congress.

Analysts say the odds are longer that Democrats will pick up the net gain of two seats they need to win back control of the Senate. That's largely because most of the 35 seats up for re-election in 2018 are already held by Democrats.

Heading into the final weeks of the campaign, the latest "generic" congressional polls show an average spread of more than seven points, according to Real Clear Politics. That's a solid lead. But it has faded in recent weeks. And it may not be wide enough to bring about the kind of "blue wave" Democrats are hoping for.

To see how the current campaign compares with past midterm elections, CNBC looked at the polling data and election results from the last five midterms. Here's what we found: