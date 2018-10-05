Many investors don't know the difference between mutual funds and ETFs. Here's why it matters

Some investors might want to double-check their familiarity with mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

A quarter of investors don't have a preference between the two and 17 percent don't know the difference, according to new research from Raymond James. Another 44 prefer favor mutual funds, while 14 percent prefer ETFs.

"It's very important to understand the differences between them," said Frank McAleer, senior vice president of wealth, retirement and portfolio solutions at Raymond James.

"How you use them depends on your investing time frame, your goals, your financial plan — there are a lot of considerations," McAleer said.