Trading Nation

FANG stocks have plummeted from their highs, but one may be near a bottom 

Here are the buying opportunities amid the big tech wreck
Here are the buying opportunities amid the big tech wreck   

FANG got wrecked this week.

Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet plummeted on Thursday, compounding weakness that has plagued the broader tech space.

At least one of those names could have hit a bottom, according to Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak.

"The stock that I think could be compelling down here is Facebook," Maley said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "It's not a crowded trade any more. It's been washed out."

Facebook is the only stock of the group negative for the year. It has dropped 10 percent in 2018, the bulk of those losses sustained after its notorious $120 billion drop in market cap in late July after its worrisome second-quarter earnings statement.

While Maley says the fundamentals in other FANG stocks might be more constructive, their steep run-up means they're more vulnerable to a pullback than Facebook.

"If the market begins to roll over, you're actually going to see the Googles and the Netflixes, some of that fast money, the momentum money, start to sell in a little bit of a panic move, but that money has already disappeared from Facebook," said Maley.

Facebook's relative strength index, a measure of momentum, tumbled from above 70 in July to below 40 in October. Its drop indicates the stock is approaching oversold conditions.

"One caveat, however, is the $150 level," added Maley. "That's the 2018 lows. You break below that level, that's the line in the sand. That would give it an important lower low, and be very negative for the stock."

Facebook fell below $150 at the year's lows in late March. It is still a 5 percent decline from those levels. It finished Thursday's trading day at $158.85.

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, is placing his bets with a tech pick outside of the FANG stocks.

"With Adobe we like them because we're extremely bullish on the cloud space," Tepper told "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "There's just not enough storage space in the cloud compared to where we think it's going to be five to 10 years down the road."

Adobe's document cloud business reached record sales of $249 million in its August quarter, 21 percent higher than a year earlier.

"Most of these cloud stocks are expected to maintain double-digit sales growth over the course of the next five years," Tepper added. "Adobe is set to lead the way. They're still the market leader in digital media."

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
ADBE
---
GOOGL
---
NFLX
---
AMZN
---
FB
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...