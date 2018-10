Companies are offering this new perk to retain top talent 3:40 PM ET Fri, 3 Aug 2018 | 02:51

The professional and business services industry added 54,000 jobs in September, leading the categories. This industry includes jobs such as lawyers, accountants, consultants, architects and engineers.

Transportation and warehousing was also a bright spot, gaining about 24,000 jobs for the month.

On the flip side, the leisure and hospitality sector suffered job losses of 17,000 in September, perhaps affected by weather, the government said.

The survey period for September's data included when Hurricane Florence hit the East Coast, though the Labor Department could not quantify the storm's impact.