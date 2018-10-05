Two key senators, one Democrat and one Republican, voted against their parties on Friday in a dramatic showdown on the floor of the Senate on the question of whether to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a confirmation vote this weekend.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., voted yes. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted no.

The two senators had stayed mum until the last minute about how they planned to vote. Friday's procedural vote was the first to force lawmakers to go on record with their support or opposition to the president's nominee.

Manchin and Murkowski, both thought to be swing votes on Kavanaugh's confirmation, left their decisions to the last minute. On Thursday, after reviewing Kavanaugh's FBI background file, Manchin said he was "halfway" to reaching a decision. Murkowski, for her part, changed her mind on the way into the Senate chamber, she told NBC News Friday.

Another possible swing vote, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., voted yes on advancing Kavanaugh's confirmation. Flake had already said he would vote yes on Kavanaugh a week ago, but he moved to delay the process in order to let the FBI probe sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

The procedural vote was 51-49 as the gavel came down Friday, assuring Kavanaugh a final vote, perhaps as early as Saturday, on his lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land.