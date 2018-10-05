US futures decline ahead of jobs report

Investors continued to show signs of jitteriness Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on sentiment. On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note notched its highest level in over seven years, following positive economic data released this week. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also pushed yields higher.

On Wednesday, Powell said that the Fed had a long way to go before interest rates would hit neutral, suggesting to markets that more hikes could be coming.

On Friday, treasury yields continued to tick higher, ahead of the 8:30 a.m. ET release of the employment situation report for September. Investors will pore over the nonfarm payrolls, average hourly wages and unemployment rate, to try and gauge how the U.S. economy is performing. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a rise of 185,000 jobs in September; August saw a rise of 201,000.

Elsewhere in data, the International Trade in Goods and Services figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET.

Looking to the U.S. central bank, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will attend the CEE's 57th Annual Financial Literacy and Economic Education conference in Atlanta, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to make an appearance at a community luncheon in Waco, Texas.