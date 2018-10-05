US Markets

US futures decline ahead of jobs report

  • Investors will pore over the nonfarm payrolls, average hourly wages and unemployment rate, to try and gauge how the U.S. economy is performing.
  • Elsewhere in data, the International Trade in Goods and Services figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures came under pressure ahead of Friday's open.

Around 5:55 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 23 points, indicating a lower open of -13.48 points. Futures on the S&P 500 were indicating a slightly lower open of -1.01 points, while Nasdaq futures signaled a downbeat open of -20.25 points. U.S. futures were seen extending the losses posted in the previous session, and on the back of negative sentiment overseas on Friday.

Investors continued to show signs of jitteriness Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on sentiment. On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note notched its highest level in over seven years, following positive economic data released this week. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also pushed yields higher.

On Wednesday, Powell said that the Fed had a long way to go before interest rates would hit neutral, suggesting to markets that more hikes could be coming.

Looking to the U.S. central bank, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will attend the CEE's 57th Annual Financial Literacy and Economic Education conference in Atlanta, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to make an appearance at a community luncheon in Waco, Texas.

Investors around the globe continue to keep abreast of any fresh trade news, as well as monitoring developments surrounding the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated that a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation could take place as early as today, despite the nominee facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, the FBI report on the misconduct allegations were delivered to lawmakers for them to peruse.

No major earnings are due.

