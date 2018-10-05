The most influential endowment manager just jumped into crypto with bets on two Silicon Valley funds

David Swensen, who's known as Yale's 'Warren Buffett' because of his investing success with the university's endowment, is making his first big bets on cryptocurrency following the recent swoon in the price of bitcoin and other digital currencies.
Swensen, who is chief investment officer of the university's $29.4 billion endowment, has invested in two venture funds dedicated to cryptocurrency, according to people familiar with the matter.
Swensen's team invested in Andreessen Horowitz's inaugural $300 million crypto fund, which closed in June, said the sources, who declined to be named because the investment was confidential. It also backed Paradigm, a new blockchain and cryptocurrency-focused fund started by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang, the sources said.
Representatives from Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm and the Yale Investment Office declined to comment.
Yale's investments represent a much-needed vote of confidence for an asset class that's been hammered in 2018 following a historic rally last year and has yet to see the support of major endowments and foundations. Bitcoin plunged more than 50 percent this year, while the total market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies has plummeted 63 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com.