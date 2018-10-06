'Million Dollar Listing' star explains why high end real estate is like selling 'body wax memberships'

Ryan Serhant knows how to sell.

On television, he co-stars on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing: New York," but there's more to him than his TV presence: Last year, he actually sold nearly a billion dollars in New York City real estate.

In his new book, "Sell It Like Serhant," and his own show of the same name, he shares lessons learned and tips on what works for him to sell anything.

"I think the worst sales people are too slick. Those are the people who are trying to push, push, push for the sale," Serhant told CNBC's "On the Money" in a recent interview.

"The biggest mistake most people make when they try to sell something, whether it's real estate, hot tubs or tires is that they actually try to sell something," he added. "A watched pot, never boils."