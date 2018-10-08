Delta caps fares, waives change fees ahead of Hurricane Michael

Delta Air Lines has capped fares and eliminated change fees for passengers in cities that will be affected by Hurricane Michael.

Between October 9 and 11, fares to and from several Florida markets – Pensacola, Panama City, Destin, Fort Walton Beach and Tallahassee – along with Mobile, Alabama will be capped at $299 for economy and $499 for premium tickets.

Delta is the first airline to cap fares after Hurricane Michael was upgraded from a tropical storm Monday morning. States of emergency have already been declared in Florida and Alabama. Michael is forecast strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall on the Florida panhandle later this week. The storm brought heavy rainfall and winds to parts of Cuba and Mexico over the weekend.

During last month's Hurricane Florence, several airlines, including Delta, capped fares and waived change fees for affected passengers in North and South Carolina as over 1.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.