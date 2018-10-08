Restaurants

Papa John's soars on report Trian interested in takeover

  • Trian Fund Management is considering a takeover bid for Papa John's, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The activist hedge fund also has a 13 percent stake in Wendy's.
  • Shares of Papa John's soared in after-hours trading following the news.
A customer enters a Papa John's restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A customer enters a Papa John's restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Trian Fund Management is considering a takeover bid for Papa John's, the Wall Street Journal reported. The activist hedge fund also has a 13 percent stake in Wendy's.

Shares of Papa John's rose as much as 16 percent in after-hours trading following the news.

Papa John's has been exploring a sale after the company took a hit due to founder John Schnatter's controversial comments on a conference call, which came to light in July.

Even before Schnatter's controversy, Trian co-founder Nelson Peltz brought him to a meeting with Wendy's executives in June to discuss a possible deal.

Although Schnatter's image has been scrubbed from Papa John's marketing materials and he stepped down as chairman, he remains on the board and holds a nearly 30 percent stake in the company.

Representatives for Papa John's and John Schnatter both declined to comment.

WATCH: Papa John's founder mentions ouster 'intuition'

Papa John's founder mentions ouster 'intuition'
Papa John's founder mentions ouster 'intuition'   

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
PZZA
---
WEN
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...