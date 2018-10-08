Stock market bears have their best chance in nearly four months to cut into the bulls' 2018 lead

If Wall Street's bears are going to fatten up at all before this year is through, they will probably have to capitalize within the next few weeks on hunting opportunities that suddenly seem more plentiful.

The S&P 500 is still up 8 percent in 2018 after slipping 1 percent last week. Neither the bullish uptrend in the major indexes nor the upbeat tone of economic and corporate-profit growth has been upended.

Yet so far in October, several factors have slowed the market, which could make it easier for the bears to catch and take a bite out of stock values.

The climb in bond yields was the most obvious source of pressure last week. The 10-year Treasury yield pushing to seven-year highs above 3.2 percent is another stress test for equity valuations. Sure, it's happening largely due to good news. But the yield on the lowest tier of corporate investment-grade bonds is back to 5 percent for the first time since mid-2015 — even as credit markets remain flush. This raises the cost of capital at the margins and pinches cash flows.

Each time yields have extended to a higher range, the indexes have paused or pulled back for a bit. Stocks are testing their richest levels for this cycle vis-a-vis to bonds. Yet before 2008, stocks were routinely more aggressively valued versus bonds. The question now: Will investors tolerate a return toward the "old normal?"

With the onset of October, Federal Reserve officials apparently decided to talk up the prospect for several more rate hikes due to strong economic activity — an attempt to pull market expectations toward the Fed's own forecast for a few more rate hikes in 2019. Bespoke Investment Group's Fedspeak monitor quickly shot from neutral to hawkish readings last week.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Rapid earnings growth has been the very premise of the market's advance this year. It's less true that the market "became cheaper" since January as the S&P's forward price/earnings multiple fell to 16.7 from 18.5 than that an uncommon late-cycle earnings surge had bailed out an expensive market.

Third-quarter earnings are on track to climb nearly 20 percent, but the forecast revisions heading into reporting season have again begun to track the usual pattern of reduced estimates and more-frequent corporate guidance cuts, says Deutsche Bank strategist Binky Chadha. What's more, companies reporting in September have seen their shares clipped by more than 1 percent the day of their earnings announcements — a harsher response than in recent periods.

For sure, downward revisions often precede a relief rally when numbers arrive. But this pattern still shows the market is sensitive to signs of decelerating profit growth on the way to the first quarter, when growth is anticipated at only around 7 percent.