Tesla said its Model 3 mid-size sedan has the lowest probability of causing injury of any vehicle ever tested by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

That means that all three Tesla vehicles, the Model S sedan, Model X sport utility vehicle, and the Model 3 take the top three spots in terms of least risk of injury, the company said.

"Not only has Model 3 achieved a perfect 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category, but NHTSA's tests also show that it has the lowest probability of injury of all cars the safety agency has ever tested," Tesla said in announcing the news on its blog Sunday night.

NHTSA was not immediately available to verify the data released by Tesla.

The heavy battery packs on the bottom of each Tesla vehicle helps keep its center of gravity low, which keeps the car stable and reduces the risk of the vehicle flipping or rolling over. Tesla also said its front crumple zone is "optimized to absorb energy and crush more efficiently."

While Tesla's cars have earned praise for safety and performance features, they have received scrutiny along the way as well. For example, NHTSA and the National Traffic Safety Board have each investigated Tesla's automated driver assistance system, Autopilot, after crashes that occurred in Tesla vehicles while the system was engaged.

The company's shares were trading down 3.3 percent in midday trading Monday.